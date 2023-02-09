Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $535,000 Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

