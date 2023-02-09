Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

CAL stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $874.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,980 shares of company stock worth $644,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

