Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,872 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $95.35 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

