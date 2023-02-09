Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $22,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $23,494,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10,469.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 1.7 %

Okta stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.76.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

