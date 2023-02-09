Aion One Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00235157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00115866 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00062607 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000412 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

