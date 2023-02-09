Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 3.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $7.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $564.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,027. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.26.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

