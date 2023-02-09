Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Acquires $200,660.08 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Align Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $13.45 on Thursday, reaching $321.38. 1,115,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

About Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Align Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $486,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.