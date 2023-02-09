Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Acquires $200,660.08 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Align Technology Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $13.45 on Thursday, reaching $321.38. 1,115,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
