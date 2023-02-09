Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.58. 687,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 124.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $9,426,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.