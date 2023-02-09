Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
