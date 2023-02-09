Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.