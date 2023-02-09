Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 545,400 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 545,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,199,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,399,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,385.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Tuesday, December 20th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 30,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 4,231 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,539.20.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 25,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 15,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 2,137 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $6,838.40.

Alset Stock Performance

AEI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 112,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Alset Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 782.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.