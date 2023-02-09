Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.45 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 3,011,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,866. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

