Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

