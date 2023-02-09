Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $147.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

