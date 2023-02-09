Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.88

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $356.88 and last traded at $351.51, with a volume of 35861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Further Reading
