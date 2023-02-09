Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.88

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $356.88 and last traded at $351.51, with a volume of 35861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.