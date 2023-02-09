Amgen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.01 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC on exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $99.01 million and approximately $1,719.94 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amgen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00443518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.84 or 0.29379452 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00422944 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.96015747 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,252.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.