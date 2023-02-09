AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises 1.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.