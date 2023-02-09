AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $210.10. The company had a trading volume of 124,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

