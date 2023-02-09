AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.