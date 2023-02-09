Analysts Offer Predictions for Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

