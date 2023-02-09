Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $44.90

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.46.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

