Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $107.45

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.45.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.