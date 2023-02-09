Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $107.45

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.45.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

