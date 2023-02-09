Analysts Set Expectations for VectivBio Holding AG’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of VectivBio in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VectivBio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in VectivBio in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VectivBio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

