Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price at $244.44

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.44.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,156. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
