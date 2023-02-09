Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price at $244.44

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,156. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

