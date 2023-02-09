Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) PT at $137.54

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

