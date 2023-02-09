Analyzing Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 1.99 -$192.04 million N/A N/A IsoPlexis $17.26 million 2.64 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 2 0 0 0 1.00 IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talis Biomedical and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -2,119.66% -59.90% -50.31% IsoPlexis -517.60% -89.63% -57.93%

Risk & Volatility

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

