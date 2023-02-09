AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 140,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,217. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

