Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Stories

