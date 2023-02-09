Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,617.40 or 0.07384629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $47.44 million and $340,229.15 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

