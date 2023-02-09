Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

AR opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Stories

