APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $137.15 million and $17.25 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00444027 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.87 or 0.29413182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00428619 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.