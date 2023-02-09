Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $190.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

