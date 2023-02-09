Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

