AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APP opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

