ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

