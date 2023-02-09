ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.
MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
