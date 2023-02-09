Archer Investment Corp Acquires 189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

