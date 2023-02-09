Arnnon Geshuri Sells 1,500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30.
TDOC opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 6,223.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 209,298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,554,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
