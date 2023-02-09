Arnnon Geshuri Sells 1,500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 6,223.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 209,298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,554,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

