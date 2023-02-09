Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 6,733,618 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $360,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 4,267,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,056,264. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

