Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $438.19 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.50% of Global Payments worth $438,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.35. 493,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,387. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

