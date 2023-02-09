Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,523,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813,868 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,217,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 182,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,735. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.