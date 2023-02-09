Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 179,866 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 179,866 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $271,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,819. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.