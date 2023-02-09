Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,817,968 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,817,968 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $296,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 981,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,561. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

