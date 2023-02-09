Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 67,377 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,377 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.58% of MercadoLibre worth $243,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,171.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,459. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $979.83 and a 200-day moving average of $929.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

