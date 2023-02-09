ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q1 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
