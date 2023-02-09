Astar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.59 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $113.59 million and $130.59 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

