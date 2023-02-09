AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

