Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 2,485 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,485 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $13,568.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,550. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 348.49%. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.