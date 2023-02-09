ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE ATI opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. ATI has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

