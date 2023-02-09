Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on March 6th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of ATO opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

