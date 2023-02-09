Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $449.32

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.32 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.21). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 489 ($5.88), with a volume of 142,701 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 557.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of £81.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Audioboom Group

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,015.87). In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,594 shares of company stock worth $4,651,233.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.