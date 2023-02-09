Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.79 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00034512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $83.79 million and approximately $89.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002489 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00432940 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.45 or 0.28678731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00430420 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
